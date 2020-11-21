Shopping local this holiday season could have a huge impact

Shopping at small businesses is needed more than ever due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — During the holidays, there is a nationwide push to shop local.

"It will be great instead of buying those products or services from that's outside of the county; that you would purchase items inside the county," said Orangeburg County President James McQuilla.

That movement is needed more than ever due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you don't support the businesses in your town, then the area will go down," said Lavanice Kelly. "Businesses will have to shut down, and now you have abandoned buildings where it was once a business.

Kelly is the owner of Laced N Luxury. She's an Orangeburg native who brought a fashion boutique store to her hometown. She says residents often go out of town to shop.

"The overall incentive for shopping local is at least two-thirds of your dollar will remain here and benefit the home you live in," said McQuilla.

Retailers are doing everything they can to stay in business. They say shopping small makes a huge impact

"I can't afford to close; I have to be available to the beauty stylists and barbers," explained Owner of Addicted, Ashley Myers. "They are in the same position as me. They are their boss, and they have to provide for their families. We're all in this together."