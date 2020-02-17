LEXINGTON, S.C. — A local skate rink had a fundraiser for the family of Faye Swetlik, a six-year-old who lost her life last week in Cayce.

Amber Printz, one of the managers at Skate Station USA, says they wanted to help the family as they grieve.

"We decided to do a fundraiser for Faye Swetlik and her family. We were really touched by this story. She's actually come skating here several times with her mom," said Printz. "We knew her personally, thought she was family to us."

The manager says they were glad to hear the funeral expenses were covered for but they still wanted to find a way to help.

"We do know that there are other bills post funeral so we're hoping with this money that we raise will help her and her family in a way that they can have the time to grieve and mourn their loss," explained Printz.

Printz describes Faye as a bright and bubbly kid who loved to race at the skate rink.

"She was very respectful and someone just to be around. Very friendly kid."

"It was very heartbreaking to hear. I followed the story very, very close. It's been gut-wrenching obviously. It's very hard just to hear in general that any child is missing but just to have it so close to home, it just really aches on the heart and we just hope that this helps their family recover."

The event raised $500 for the family.

