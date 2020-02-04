IRMO, S.C. — A Midlands grandmother and grandson have come up with a helpful way to remind everyone about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Little and her 12-year-old grandson Blake Austin were talking one day about how close people were standing at the grocery store.

“I said, I need something so I don’t have to keep looking at people mean or backing up, you know," Little said, "And he said ‘I can design something on my computer, we can make a button or something,’”

And that’s how their "social distance" buttons were born.

Melissa Little

“So we put some on our Facebook page and our local NextDoor and told people we would give them one for free," Melissa says, "But we would leave them outside, because we didn’t want to be around anybody, and we just had numerous- it took off. I don’t even know how many.”

These pins are helping to politely remind people to keep their distance.

“People don’t want people close to them but they don’t want to be rude," Blake explains, "they can read the pin and it says go away.”

Blake told us all he had to do was make a design in a button template online. Then they printed them out, cut the shapes and inserted them into buttons they picked up at a craft shop.

“I was really happy that it took off the way that it did," Melissa says, "I hope more people get them because they’re definitely needed.”

If you'd like to get one, get in contact with Melissa through her Facebook page.

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.

