Confusion over a social media post suggesting a large housing development in Camden sparks concern

The county says they have had no plans submitted to the Planning & Zoning Department.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — In Kershaw County, the recent buzz on social media over a possible housing development near Camden has many residents confused.

The post reportedly indicates close to 700 homes being built, but the county says that isn't happening.

"The first time I saw it was on Facebook, the first time our Planning & Zoning folks saw it was on Facebook," said Kershaw County Council Member Derek Shoemake.

He says the map, which shows around 700 plus homes being developed around Woodward Park in Camden, is not a development the county or city of Camden is aware of.

"My understanding from talking to folks at the City of Camden is they've seen nothing, and I can say unequivocally nothing has been submitted to Kershaw County," Shoemake adds.

Even if it was submitted to the county, it's a project he says wouldn't be approved by the county.

"So, nothing has been submitted to the county, and again, if that sketch were submitted based on our new ordinances, it would not be approved because those lots would need to be substantially larger, meaning substantially fewer homes," Shoemake said.

While nothing has been submitted yet, that proposal could still come down the pipeline.

"It is my understanding, just from talking to various officials, that the property developer may seek to annex that property into the city. If that property is annexed into the city, then it's completely city council's call," Shoemake said. "If they don't annex that property, I can tell you as it currently sits, it's zoned for what used to be our more dense allowance. However, since we are about to pass an ordinance that increases minimum lot sizes, if that went forward under the county, there is no way that sketch would ever be approved."