Soda City Market reopens after several months long hiatus due to COVID-19

As early as 8 a.m. vendors selling food, merchandise and even face shields packed the streets.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sights, the sounds of a city tradition has returned as Soda City Market is back in action.

The Columbia staple was paused for several months due to the spread of COVID-19 but restarted Saturday. As early as 8 a.m. vendors selling food, merchandise, and even face shields packed the streets.

"This is a moment we’ve been working and waiting for, for a long time and it’s been a nerve racking moment but it seems to have worked out well," says Soda City CEO Emile DeFelice. "There are five blocks here, we’re using about half to 2/3 the amount of vendors and about twice the amount of space."

DeFelice explains the importance by saying many of the vendors who attend weekly event depend on this as their primary source of income.

One of those vendors is run by the Rafael Rolis of Pupusas Sanorita, which sells food from El Salvador.

"We’ve been out for like almost three months" says Rolis "We were anxious to get back and to see old customers and to also make new ones and letting people know what pupusas are."