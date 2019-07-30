People in Pelion are concerned about their safety with drivers speeding on Bush Berry Road.

Street Squad spoke with the Overturf family in Pelion about their concerns. They say they love the place they call home, but they have a problem 20 feet from their front door step.

Chuck and Ginny Overturf say speeding is a big problem on Bush Berry Road.

“They use it for a racetrack,” said Chuck. “Children may be playing and somebody may get killed one day and I’m concerned about it.”

Bush Berry Road connects Old Charleston Road with Highway 215. People in the community say drivers use this road as a cut through between the two.

Chuck says drivers are going over 15 miles the speed limit most of the time.

“(It’s) an average of 60 (miles per hour). When it starts to get dark, sometimes you’ll see them come through here clipping 100 miles per hour easy,” explained Chuck.

News 19 let Chuck use a radar speed gun to check how fast drivers were traveling down the road. Most were traveling around 60 miles per hour.

Chuck hopes to see deputies help resolve the issue to make the community safer.

“The presence of a police car sitting out here might slow down a few of them too but we’ll have to wait and see what happens with that,” said Chuck.

Street Squad reached out to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to see if they’re looking into the issue. The department says they last actively targeted Bush Berry Road in May. Deputies say they will continue to monitor the area and help resolve speeding on the road.

