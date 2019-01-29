WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — People in West Columbia are concerned about their safety at a busy intersection in Lexington County.

Many people travel through the Emanuel Church Road and Kitti Wake Drive intersection on a daily basis. The intersection has a four-way stop.

People who live around this area say they see people running through stop signs all the time. There have been several incidents around this area where cars have crashed into homes.

Viola Paxton says she has lived at this intersection for almost 43 years, and says her home was one of those that were hit by a vehicle. She’s been trying to improve the safety in front of her home since the 1980s.

“It’s just not safe here anymore. A four-way stop doesn’t really get their attention because it hasn’t been that long ago somebody came through here and knock the stop sign down completely and just kept on going through the intersection,” said Paxton.

She showed News 19 a VHS tape they recorded of one of the cars crashing into a neighbor’s home, which they say all happened back in 2007.

Some people say they’re concerned for the safety for the kids who walk to and from school around here. White Knoll Middle and Elementary School is right down the road from this intersection.

“I fear that somebody is going to get killed, a child is going to get killed, or somebody’s house is going to get run into again. We are all like guinea pigs when we’re living around all this traffic and we’re left out to get hurt in some way shape or form. Anything that could be done on the behalf of the state or county or whatever to help minimize this risk would be appreciated,” explained Paxton.

People in the area tell WLTX Street Squad they want to see a stop light here to help make this spot more safe.

Robert Asbill says he’s lived at this corner for 52 years, and he thinks a stop light would make a world a difference.

“Probably somebody's going to end up getting killed out there before it’s over. I don’t think a traffic circle would do any good. In fact, I think it would make it worse because everything is so compact around in here,” said Asbill.

Debbie Summers who represents District 4 for the Lexington County Council says she’s checking in with public works as well as the South Carolina Department of Transportation to see if there are any plans to improve the intersection.

WLTX Street Squad called SCDOT as well, and a spokesperson tells News 19 they’re looking to see if they have any plans currently or for the future to make any changes to the intersection. SCDOT should be giving an update to WLTX Street Squad in the next couple of days.