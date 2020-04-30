COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twenty-five soon to be teachers are celebrating.

The high school seniors from Richland Two are celebrating after they participated in the districts second annual Future Educator Signing Day.

The process allows students to participate in a teacher cadet program to help learn the skills to become potential educators.

"In teacher cadets you learn ins and outs and so much more" says Wyatt Britt, future educator and senior at Blythewood High school, "You get that field experience in going in the classroom and helping the students and I think the field experience we had is like no other."

The program is apart of the districts initiative to help fill the shortage of teachers in the state while celebrating the next generation.

"We ask our principals, our counselors our teacher cadet instructors in the fall to identify graduating seniors that have a potential interest in becoming a future educator" says Patrick Kelly, coordinator of professional learning for Richland school district two, "Once we had those nominations we extended invitations to all of those students to participate in educator signing day".

But for these young people, even in turbulent times they still want to pursue education as they say teaching is more than just a career it’s calling.