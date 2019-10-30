COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local sorority donated wigs to women fighting cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

For the past five years, the Beta Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. has been donating wigs to South Carolina Oncology Associates off of Stoneridge Drive.

According to a press release from the sorority, "In the name of their past member, Oscar-winning actress Hattie McDaniel, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. developed the Hattie McDaniel Breast Cancer Awareness Program. The program provides education on and active support of early detection as well as research for the prevention and cure of breast, prostate, ovarian, colon and other types of cancers."

Dr. Lula C. Goodwine is the chair of the Hattie McDaniel Breast Cancer Awareness Committee for the sorority.

"(McDaniel) was a community activist. Each October, we celebrate her life by donating wigs to the Chemo With Style Project," said Goodwine.

The sorority collects wigs by "any means necessary" and takes them to the Tri County Hospice Association. They've being dropping off donations for the last five years.

"All of us are affected by cancer, breast cancer especially. Some of our members are survivors. It is so important for us to give back to the community," explained Goodwine.

Linda Davis is the Volunteer Coordinator with MSA Hospice. She says they've doing the Chemo With Style Program for nearly two decades.

"It's with donations like this from this sorority who will donate scarves and wigs that we give to the ladies who come to our class," said Davis. "We have the class every other month and probably average 15 to 20 ladies each month."

The ladies who attend the class all get a wig and scarf and have a party. Volunteer hairdressers come to the event and help style each wig for every woman who is there.

Davis says it's important class because it's a group of ladies together who are all fighting the same thing.

"By the time they leave, they're just a different lady. They come really sad and brokenhearted of course as you can imagine but when they leave we have a happy and laughing and just two different ladies. It's a joy and privilege for us to do this for the ladies in the community," explained Davis.

The next class will be on December 10.