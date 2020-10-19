South Carolina State University awarded grant to help renovate historic building on campus

The $50,000 grant was given to the university by the National Park Service.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has received a $50,000 grant to help preserve the historic Wilkinson Hall building.

The grant is being funded by the National Park Service.

According to the university, the money will be used to fund additional forensic analysis and assessment of the building, which will support its ongoing restoration and renovation.

One of the oldest buildings on campus, Wilkinson Hall has been on the university’s campus for almost eight decades and served as the university’s first president house.

“What we are hoping to do is to bring the building back to its old glory,” says James Clark, president of SC State. “We are thinking about a common set of student support services but overtime we will see about what gets done in the hall.”

This is the second grant the school has received from the National Park Service to help restore the historic structure.