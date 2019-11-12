SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — The Dollar General in South Congaree has reopened after the Lexington County Fire Marshal's Office and the South Congaree Police Department shut down the store on Tuesday.

The Dollar General is located at 1090 Main Street in South Congaree.

The South Congaree Police Department posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying, "The Dollar General in South Congaree is closed to the public. The Lexington County fire Marshals office, and the South Congaree Police Department closed the store after several code violations were evident upon an inspection. The store will remain closed until the violations are corrected."

News 19 sent a Freedom of Information Act request to Lexington County to find out why the Dollar General was closed. According to the report, the store was closed due to, "Failure to maintain aisle widths throughout the store."

Further in the report, it states, "During the inspection several aisles were observed to be completely or partially obstructed (less than the required 36" of aisle width) by rolling stock carts and boxes of unopened freight. One aisle was observed to be blocked by an empty rolling cart that had been left sitting completely across the aisle."

Photos from a viewer shows what the store looked like down the aisles.

Employees at the Dollar General tells Street Squad the reason they closed was because one of their trucks brought too many items and there wasn't enough space to put all the items.

The South Congaree Police Department posted an update on Facebook saying the store has been allowed to reopen after a followup inspection by the Lexington County Fire Marshall's Office. The post went on to say the store received a list of items they will need to correct in 15 days.

