SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — The Town of South Congaree is honoring Purple Heart recipients in the community by becoming a Purple Heart Town.

James Miller, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 402 Chief of Staff, explains that a town may become a Purple Heart Town by issuing a proclamation. Different groups can adopt the title — South Carolina, for example, is a Purple Heart State. Miller is a Purple Heart recipient himself, and he is working to bring attention to the Purple Heart in order to honor other service people.

"We want to get the word out to people exactly what a Purple Heart medal is and what's involved in it ... it's because you shed blood for our country in the combat zone or against an enemy," Miller explained.

The organization 'Military Order of the Purple Heart' was originally formed in 1932. They operate to protect those who have received the award. Josh Shumpert, police chief of the Town of South Congaree, says they were approached with the idea to name South Congaree a Purple Heart Town by representatives from the organization.

"I think it's a great thing. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration that is awarded to service men and women that have been killed or wounded in the battlefield," said Shumpert.

RELATED: Veteran’s journey: 52 years later, Southwest Airlines pilot brings home father’s remains

There are several members of the South Congaree community who are Purple Heart recipients. Many were in attendance at the town council meeting on September 17th when Mayor Danny Jones proclaimed South Congaree a Purple Heart Town.

"The mayor and council wanted to recognize those in the armed forces for what they've done and the sacrifices they made to their families and loved ones," said Shumpert. "It's a very positive thing to do that."

RELATED: Three Vietnam War veterans reunite after believing one of them died 53 years ago

With a grandfather who served in the military, Shumpert believes it's important to honor those who sacrificed for our country.

"That's a huge sacrifice. That's going out and doing something for your country and for your towns that way we can have the conversation we're having today is freedom. They fought for our freedom," explained Shumpert.

Shumpert went on to say, "A Purple Heart Town, you're recognizing the good stuff that good people have done selflessly, acts they've accomplished and done. It means a lot."

Recipients like James Miller agree.

"It makes you feel good to know that the counties and cities and towns actually want to do something like this when we tell them about it to support the Purple Heart. My job and my goal is to help as many veterans as possible."

The town says they're looking into adding signs around South Congaree to show they are a Purple Heart Town.

If you have a story you would like Street Squad Lexington to cover, message our Facebook page.