'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas

One man in Cope was given 30 pounds of food thanks to Dominion Energy's Good Neighbor project.

COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep.

“I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.

It's part of Dominion Energy's Good Neighbor project where they distribute food to communities in need during the holiday season.

He says the bag was filled with about 30 pounds of food. Baptiste says he lives alone and it was more food than he needed, so he paid it forward to his neighbor.

“He said well I guess I’m cooking a ham and bringing you a plate," he said.

He says this act of kindness brought some light in the wake of uncertainty over the past couple years during the pandemic. At its peak, Baptiste drove to New York City during a lockdown to serve as a caretaker to his nephew who suffered a brain anuersym.