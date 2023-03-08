Azaleas, cherry blossoms in full bloom this spring at Edisto Memorial Gardens

This time of year, people come from near and far to admire the garden's azaleas and cherry blossoms.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Spring is in full bloom at Edisto Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

“They’re just so beautiful this time of year," said visitor Ryan Reed.

Ryan and Sarah Reed visited the gardens from Summerville. This time of year, people come from near and far to admire its azaleas and cherry blossoms.

Reed says his love of plant life starts in his own backyard.

“Some azaleas will actually be deciduous and shed their leaves but ours keep their leaves on in the winter time," said Reed.

As it gets warmer, people will be able to enjoy the roses, which is what the gardens have become a staple for.

“He always talks about when he plants different things every year, stuff looks different, bigger, there’s more bloom every year. It’s fun to watch what’s gonna happen every season," said Sarah Reed.

The Edisto Garden's Festival of Roses marks the beginning of rose bloom season.

“The flowers. Just the community coming together as one," said resident Edward Allen.