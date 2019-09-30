SPRINGDALE, S.C. — The Town of Springdale and the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission is collecting food to help feed senior citizens in the community for Christmas.

The drive will be going on October 1st until October the 31st.

Leeann Eden, the municipal clerk for the Town of Springdale, says feeding those in need is very important to the town.

"We're actually partnering with (Lexington County) to deliver meals on wheels as staff members for the Town of Springdale," Eden explained.

Eden says through past work experience, she knows how much poverty affects people.

"I see the affects of it and I know how it affects individuals, especially vulnerable populations. It's very important for people who are able to donate these things to be able to help those less fortunate," said Eden.

According to the National Council on Aging, nearly 8.6 million older Americans face the threat of hunger.

While it's only October, the town and county are collecting these items now because it takes time to prepare boxes and bags to send to those families in need in the community.

RELATED: Springdale bringing community together with National Night Out

Eden said, "I think it's going to make a world of difference. It might make their Christmas. They might wake up and they have a meal to feed their family, otherwise they may not be able to."

RELATED: 'They just had the sense of community': Springdale honors couple who made so many sacrifices to the town

The town is looking for spaghetti noodles, canned spaghetti sauce, canned tuna or chicken, green beans, corn, sweet peas, vegetable beef soup, peanut butter crackers, breakfast bars, fruit cup or applesauce cup, box of raisins, and individual packets of grits or oatmeal.

People are asked to drop off any of these items at Springdale Town Hall.