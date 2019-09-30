SPRINGDALE, S.C. — The Town of Springdale Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on Tuesday night to have a free event to bring the community together.

Capt. Chris Manuel with the Springdale Police Department

"We're hosting National Night Out, which is national community building campaign supporting relationships between the members of the community and the police department," Manuel explained.

This event has been going on in the town since 2013. In 2015 and 2016, Springdale won national awards from the association of neighborhood watches for the annual event they put on.

The free community event will include free food and drinks, local businesses bring free items, games, performances, and public safety vehicles. It will be going on Tuesday night from 5:30 until 8.

The police department says ultimately they hope to build a stronger relationship with people in the community and get to know them.

"It's no secret that relationships between law enforcement and society is strained," said Manuel. "Now of all times, it's more important for us to be able to know our neighbors and for the residents to know who we are and to trust us, and we're here to help when they need help and that we need their help."

The agency has ten people on staff and the Town of Springdale is just under four-square miles. It's a tight-knit community.

While there's families who are life-long residents of the community, there's others who live in apartments who may be new to the area. Manuel says this allows everyone to meet someone new every single year at National Night Out.

The captain believes building new relationships will help the department better serve the community.

"I know everybody in town. They know me. It's fun to work somewhere where you know that the people you're serving know who you are," said Manuel.

You can check out more about the event by looking at the Town of Springdale Police Department's Facebook page.