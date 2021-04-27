Springfield park undergoing renovations

Goodland Park in Springfield is set to be complete by May 1st.

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — The Goodland Park in Springfield is currently going under $8,000 worth of renovations from Orangeburg County.

"We want to make sure don't lose that culture that is here, for our community to know this land is sacred," said District 4 Orangeburg County Councilman Joseph Garvin.

Councilman Garvin says the park used to be an old African American elementary school in the early 1900s. The park came after Goodland Elementary was torn down when the school closed due to integration.

"The school was torn down in the 1980s," explained Garvin. "I think most people didn't realize the type of school they had and what it meant to the community."

"It was sad," said Springfield Resident Bobby Patterson. " We had to look at the school being torn down while all the other schools were still up."

Patterson says he attended the old elementary school in the 50s. He goes on to say he is looking forward to the upgrades to restore old memories.

"I feel good because now we're back where we started," said Patterson. "I feel like I'm back at school!'