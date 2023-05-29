' We won’t let it die.' Springfield community remembers legacy of fallen veteran David Boatwright

For nearly 25 years on Memorial Day, he would place American flags on the graves of other veterans throughout Orangeburg County. Now, there are flags on his grave.

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — This Memorial Day, community members in the Town of Springfield remember one of its fallen veterans who dedicated his life to memorializing others.

“Even though we say the words, the actions mean more than just words. So I promise, we promise, we won’t let it die. We won’t let it die," said Mayor pro tem Francine Edwards.

Memorial Day is a difficult one for Edwards. It's a day she remembers her brother-in-law David Boatwright. He served in the army for more than 20 years and passed away in 2021 at the age of 74.

“Everything about this flag he believes in. Every notion, the Constitution of the United States of America, is what he lived about," said Edwards.

She describes him as a lover of his country. For nearly 25 years on Memorial Day, she says he would place flags on the graves of other veterans throughout Orangeburg County. Now, there are flags on his grave at his final resting place in Springfield.

His cousin Robert Argoe says it was Boatright's service that partly inspired him to serve in the military.

“He wasn’t just a flag bearer, he was a person that helped the community," said Argoe.

He describes how Boatright promoted civic engagement in the community. Argoe says he would offer transportation to the polls during election season. Community members also describe how he would host political forums for state and local leaders to share their platforms with the public.

In years to come, they're hoping to continue to honor the legacy of Boatwright and other veterans.