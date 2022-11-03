Annual St. Patrick's Day Festival returns in Orangeburg

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association hosted its annual St. Patrick's Day festival for the first time in over a year.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) hosted its annual St. Patrick's Day Festival for the first time in over a year.

Last year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“It feels like we’ve come full circle," said Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association executive director Candice Roberson. "We are able to start our events, our community activities back in downtown Orangeburg with our St. Patrick’s Day Festival."

Organizers had safety measures in place that included social distancing and hand washing stations. “If you feel sick, please stay home," Roberson said. "We would love for you to celebrate with us, but we don’t wanna celebrate your germs with you."

Volunteers set up beer, wine, and soda tables, and there were vendors and food trucks from locally-owned businesses throughout Orangeburg and Swansea.

St Patrick’s Festival in downtown Orangeburg! Come join us 1326 Russell Street. Posted by Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association on Friday, March 11, 2022

Some of the food trucks there included LC's Seafood out of Charleston and God's Favorable Blessing out of Columbia.

A Charlotte-based music group named "Flashback the Party Band" performed live music at 6:30 p.m.

“A lot of this is put on by people wanting to see it happen in our community and giving to our organization, so then we can give back to our community," said Roberson.