COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last Monday, the Jamil Temple off of St. Andrews Road called the owner of the popular Columbia kid's consignment shop Tot Trade to tell her someone had stolen her trailer that had been stored there.

Kelly Graybill hosted the last day of her Tot Trade sale on September 22 and then went on vacation out of the country leaving her trailer with some of her supplies behind to be stored behind the Jamil Temple where the event takes place.

"Jamil was so gracious to let me keep my trailer here which I never do, I always take it home," Graybill told Street Squad,"I get back from my trip, I get a phone call on a Monday and they're telling me that my trailer is gone."

Graybill said she first thought they were just kidding around with her but quickly realized that was not the case.

"Its a 12-foot trailer I've had it pretty much since I started the sale because I need something to carry all of our fixtures," Graybill says, "We have very heavy fixtures, we have a lot of fixtures and that's just what I used it for."

Because of the weight of all of these things inside the trailer, it happens to be pretty heavy and requires a powerful truck to pull it around. "When we got here, just a little small pile of fixtures was left out," Graybill recalls, "We're assuming that they realized their truck wasn't heavy enough to carry the trailer so they bust the lock on my trailer, take out a few items, and then they leave with it."

After leaving some items at the spot where the trailer was parked, they pulled around the building and then took out even more items leaving them on the ground near the building.

"Days later I get a call from the policeman and he said 'you're not going to believe this, I think I have found the rest of your fixtures,'" Graybill recalls, "He was back behind Dutch Fork Baptist Church. If you go there the parking lot and where the fixtures were deposited, its kind of hidden. But, sure enough, I met him there and sure enough there were more of my fixtures laying there."

But that's not all, "This was very interesting," Graybill says, "of course they had my fixtures there and I had some fixtures that are wooden. And he (or she, we don't know) had taken one of the boards and had written on the board 'These are the property of Jamil Temple Contact them (I just wanted your trailer not your hard work I'm sorry.)'"

Note left at the scene of the third dump of the trailers contents at Dutch Fork Baptist Church.

Kelly Graybill

Graybill says as upset as she has been about all of what happened, her heart went out to this person. "I immediately felt sorry for them," she says, "I am grateful for the fixtures that are there, but I just want my trailer back."

"I'm not out to hurt anybody, you know do anything to them. You can just bring the trailer back in the dark of the night, leave it here at Jamil," Graybill pleas.

The trailer itself is a 12 foot enclosed trailer that is black in color. The top is silver with a large dent in the back right side if facing the trailer.

Kelly Graybill

Kelly Graybill

If you see this trailer or know anything about this crime, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.