Students come out to serve in downtown Sumter

University of South Carolina Sumter students passed out masks and hand sanitizer to residents in downtown Sumter.

SUMTER, S.C. — The streets of downtown Sumter were filled with a sea of red shirts Friday as University of South Carolina Sumter (USC Sumter) students participated in a community service day.

Students passed out masks and hand sanitizer to residents throughout the downtown area.

"We want to give back to our community," said Wanda Baker, program coordinator with USC Sumter's OSP program. "Even though the number of cases are going down, we still need to be safe."

Students Jordan Blanding and Robert Lancaster volunteered their time to come and pass out the bags.

"We need to give back," Blanding said. "Someone in the community is supporting us, so we should always give back to them."

"It's just showing to people that not everybody don't care about the community," Lancaster said. He said this small mission right now will be something larger for him later in life. "I know one day I wanna come back and give Sumter more than they got. This is just the beginning for me."