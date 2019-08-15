COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students from Lexington, Richland, and Fairfield counties have a chance to get free tuition at Midlands Technical College.

This scholarship is for students who want to attend in the fall. The scholarship is specifically for the welding, mechatronics, machine tool, basic electrical wiring, and industrial electricity programs.

In a press release from the school, Midlands Technical College Associate Vice Provost for Career Programs, Sandra Hackley, says this could help students get started early.

“MTC offers these scholarships for students interested in pursuing careers where area manufacturers are looking for new employees,” said Hackley. “Some of these potential students are currently enrolled in high school courses that could lead straight into these programs.”

Midlands Tech says their Pathways to Manufacturing Careers program is meant to help students finish their coursework quickly and get experience with local businesses.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is August 20. The deadline to enroll in classes for Midlands Tech is Friday, August 16.

To apply for the scholarship, click here.