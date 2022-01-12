Orangeburg County art students pain the town in Elloree

Local art students are decking the halls of Cleveland Street with about 20 Christmas-themed paintings ahead of its annual Christmas parade.

ELLOREE, S.C. — Lake Marion High School students are making downtown Elloree their canvas by transforming it into a winter wonderland. It's part of the town's efforts to kick off the holiday spirit ahead of its annual Christmas parade this weekend.

“Art plays a big role in how we decorate and set up for the holidays," said Lake Marion art teacher Joyce Smith.

Local art students are decking the halls of Cleveland Street with about 20 Christmas-themed paintings. With the stroke of a paintbrush, they're bringing the holidays to life with pictures of Christmas trees, candy canes, and gingerbread men on Elloree storefronts.

“Since there were so many stores involved, we would have a variety of choices for what the store might want and whatever their particular beliefs are," said Smith.

The town of Elloree funded the art supplies and local businesses sponsored lunch, snacks, and drinks for the artists.

“Those people who are coming when its time for the parade, I can’t imagine how happy and surprised they will be," said Smith.

Saturday's Christmas parade takes place at 6 p.m. on Cleveland Street in downtown Elloree. The lineup begins at 5:30 p.m.