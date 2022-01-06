Looking for children's activities in Kershaw County this summer? Here are a few ideas

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kershaw County is ready to service kids in the county

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — With just days to go in the school year, many families are preparing for summer break and are looking for ways to keep their kids busy.

If you're looking for summer activities for your kids, there are several options in Kershaw County, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Kershaw County's "Be Great" program. The program, which offers many different entertainment options for kids, kicks off on June 1.

"We have a summer program that is going to serve close to 100," said program director Gracelin Drath. "We're gonna be doing stuff like STEM, music, arts & crafts." And that's not all.

"We have the Fire Department from Kershaw County coming out once a week called Water Wednesday, and they're gonna spray the kids and talk to them about fire safety and evacuation plans," Drath said. "Someone will be teaching music, a June and July session, teaching students how to sing a song and write a song."

The program will also provide food for the children. "We will have food provided, breakfast, lunch and snack through United Way."

Drath said the programs are a great opportunity to get kids out and to help keep them busy.

"During the summer, kids are stuck in their tablets and the house, not getting any fresh air. We're here to be an outlet for them," Drath said. "We're here to let them see fresh faces, let them see other kids from the school district. They can make other friends, to get them active and motivated."

If you are interested in the program, which takes place at Blaney Elementary School located in Elgin, they will welcome Kershaw County students ages four to 13. The enrollment fee is based on income, and there is no deadline for when you can enroll. The program wraps up on July 29. For more information, click here.

Several other entities have summer programs in the county as well.