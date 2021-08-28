Sumter accident snaps utility pole, knocks out power to traffic lights, nearby neighborhood

The crash is still under investigation but power has been restored to the area.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are still investigating an early morning crash that completely destroyed the bottom of a local power pole and left a neighborhood without power on Saturday.

Sumter Police shared an alert regarding the incident around 5 a.m. showing the aftermath of an accident along North Guignard Drive between Miller Road and Adams Avenue.

The post also includes two photos. One showing emergency vehicles blocking the scene and another showing a power pole suspended in the air by its own wires with the bottom section missing. The truck apparently involved in the crash is sitting in the background.

The crash ultimately knocked out power to Sumter's historic district for a period of time along with several traffic lights in the area.

A spokesperson for the Sumter Police Department has said the power has since been restored and that the driver survived the crash - though a specific condition wasn't available.