Dozens of Sumter college students receive financial help for emergency needs

Central Carolina Technical College received $10,000 through the Ellucian Foundation to help students with emergency needs like rent and utilities.

SUMTER, S.C. — Dozens of students at Central Carolina Technical College are receiving financial assistance thanks to the Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope Scholarship through the Ellucian Foundation. The school applied for $10,000 to help students with emergency needs so they can focus on school.

Elizabeth White is the assistant director of financial aid at CCTC.

"That’s our whole goal is to support our students so they can pour back into the community," White explained.

She says helping students succeed as they work toward their degree is crucial not only for their education, but also to help them take on jobs once they graduate. Some of these students, however, are facing barriers.

"It’s very hard to focus on your studies obviously if you’re going home and wondering if your power’s gonna be disconnected or if you’re gonna be evicted or if you even have groceries. How can you even concentrate on doing well in college if you have those burdens?" White said.

To help with this, the school applied for the PATH Scholarship. Students applied for the funding by submitting documents showing the need.

"We had all sorts of different emergencies. It was really kind of surprising, some of the things," White shared. "We had students turning in eviction notices, disconnect notices for their utilities."

44 students with demonstrated need will now be receiving money to help with anything from housing utilities to books and supplies, which student Jlynn Montgomery could be helpful.

"Oh my god, it would be such a great help! I could actually afford an $100 calculator," Montgomery laughed.

In addition to financial support, students like Aaron Watson tell me they appreciate the community at CCTC.

"It helps to know that people are there to help you want to be successful," Watson said.