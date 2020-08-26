August 27 - 30, food vendors will return to the fairgrounds with favorites like funnel cakes and candy apples.

SUMTER, S.C. — Although the Sumter County Fair has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, there's still a chance for locals to cash-in on some of the great eats.

From August 27 - 30, food vendors will return to the Sumter Fairgrounds located at 700 W. Liberty Street with some fair favorites, including candy apples, funnel cakes, roasted corn and more.

"Each of the vendors have the barrier guards like you would see at all cashier locations... they'll all be wearing masks when they're in contact with people, they'll have hand sanitizers," fair manager Peter St. Onge said. "We ask if you're attending you obviously wear a mask just to be safe."

They're calling the new fair 'food court' experience, 'Fun Fair Foods' to try to bring a piece of the experience to the area.

"Friday we also have the farmers market... that will be open same hours," St. Onge said. "So, if you want to come out and get your food you would see at the fair and do some shopping and check out the market, you can do that."