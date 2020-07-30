Sumter eSTEAM Festival cancelled amid pandemic

The festival, expected to attract thousands, was cancelled as a precaution.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter eSTEAM festival has been canceled as a precaution.

The celebration made to introduce the youth to topics like science, technology and engineering was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

"We were looking forward to a crowd of maybe nine to 10 thousand individuals," Erika Williams, the event's coordinator, said. "So, we just don't want to not only take the risk, but also just to encourage that large number of people to have a gathering."

In it's third year, the October festival was expected to have around 80 vendors, inflatables and plenty of activities in celebration of national manufacturing day.

"So, we'll still do something to celebrate our industries and our pipeline, but we just won't have a mass festival," Williams said.