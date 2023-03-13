Sumter resident offering free financial literacy classes to anyone in community

Entrepreneur Al Moseley taught himself about finances. Now, he's sharing that knowledge with his community for free.

SUMTER, S.C. — Financial literacy is important. It can plan a big role in the quality of your life. If you're living paycheck to paycheck, or find yourself falling behind on credit card payments, life can get stressful.

One man in Sumter is trying to make his community more financially literate while teaching the basics of investing and money management. He's sharing his financial knowledge with others for free in hopes to get people on the right track with their money.

"When you learn how to deal with money, you build the community," Al Moseley says about why he's offering free financial literacy classes to his community.

He's hosting these classes at different community centers around the city four days a week for people like Tony and Barbara DiBartolo.

"I know a lot of people are not financially literate and that’s where they run into a lot of problems," Tony DiBartolo explains. "We think it’s a good idea. And especially for young people who have their future ahead of them, it’s a good idea to start investing as soon as possible."

The couple came to Monday’s class in South Sumter. They tell me the skills mentioned is useful for everyone, but especially for people in the younger generation like Michael Jeanette.

"It’s so helpful. Once you have this class and you sit and you see the benefits from it, it’s not intimidating 'cuz you say 'Oh I have $10 but this $10 can turn into $10,000 in a week, or two weeks, or two months," Jeanette shares. "Iit makes you eager to learn more and to start doing more so the intimidation becomes more of a fuel for fire to do more."

A fire that Moseley is fueling using his knowledge as an entrepreneur. After his digital marketing company started gaining traction, Moseley says he had to learn about finances for himself.

"I had to start teaching my employees how to deal with it because a lot of money started coming in and we started making a lot of money and so I was like ‘Guys we gotta, like, seriously learn how to deal with this stuff correctly or we’re gonna be broke," Mosely remembers.

Now, he’s using what he taught himself to teach the community — completely for free.

"If we can spread the wealth throughout the community, especially the South Side of Sumter, we can grow not only this program, we can have another program on this side, this side, this side and everybody will be able to be okay," Jeanette explains. "You shouldn’t just have money in one bucket. If you have 10 buckets you can’t just have one bucket filled. All the buckets should be evenly filled."

Those classes are offered regularly at the following times and locations: