Sumter Gallery of Art opens with new exhibition and safety measures

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Gallery of Art is back with new art work and safety measures after shutting their doors to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are requiring masks... and we've got hand washing and sanitizing stations set up as you walk into the gallery," Karen Watson, their executive director, said. "Our restrooms are unavailable to the public and we do limit the number of people in our gift shop because it's a smaller space."

This week they're unveiling the Sumter Artist Guild Exhibition, their biggest exhibition of the year, according to Watson.

It will feature more than 120 different works of art, including sculptures, metal work, painting, collages and more.

"We normally have a really nice reception, but we're not doing an opening reception. We will just have viewing hours," Watson said.

The free exhibition opens on Thursday, July 30 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and remain through October 16.

The gallery is located at 200 Hasel Street in Sumter County's Cultural Center. Normal hours of operation are Tue - Sat., 11 - 5.