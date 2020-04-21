SUMTER, S.C. — One high school athletics director is doing what he can to raise the spirits of players who may not get to play spring sports for the rest of this year.

It's the case for many AD's in the state, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced Curtis Johnson, Sumter High athletics director and head baseball coach, to find new ways to stay in touch with his staff and his students.

"It's been hard, we haven't been able to see our students, they haven't been able to have their seasons, it's been really hard and different." Johnson said.

With the return of spring sports still uncertain, Johnson wanted to honor senior spring athletes before the school year ended.

RELATED: S.C. High School League holding out hope for spring sports

"We were trying to find a way to honor our spring sport seniors, our winter sports and our fall sports got a senior night." Johnson said.

Last Thursday, Johnson and Sumter High principal Nicolas Peterson put banners up honoring seniors that played spring sports at the school.

Johnson says the banners serve as a remainder to students about the contributions they have made to the school.

RELATED: Spring Valley coaches, athletic staff honor senior spring athletes

RELATED: Lugoff-Elgin high coach honors senior athletes

"We love them and we care about them and we miss them," Johnson says "We wanted to do something to let them know that we are proud of what they have done and what they have been a part of at Sumter High School."

Johnson says over 40 banners were placed outside of the school.