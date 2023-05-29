Sumter residents unite for ceremony, fish fry to honor military lives lost on Memorial Day

With a late morning ceremony to an afternoon fish fry, Sumter residents honored those who have lost their lives serving our country on this Memorial Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — Many communities throughout the Midlands have spent this Memorial Day honoring fallen service members.

"We are very proud of the sacrifice that he made for our nation," Sumter resident Teresa Yates-Washington.

She is spending this Memorial Day honoring her uncle, James Nickens, which who lost his life during his second tour in Vietnam.

"It was left up to his siblings to carry his legacy. Now his siblings have passed on, so it’s left up to us — the nieces and the nephews — to carry on his legacy."

That pride is felt among the many who are remembering loved ones who have died while serving our country. Marine Fay Cook tells me it’s worth the recognition.

"I wish more people would celebrate memorial day. It means a lot to those who have lost," Cook shares.

While Cooks wishes more would recognize the sacrifices, she finds community in Sumter as residents unite, coming together for a Memorial Day ceremony at American Legion Post 15.

"Sumter comes out for their veterans," Cook explains. "They really support. We’ve got a lot here."

The community united for the 14th year at a fish fry in South Sumter Park.

"Celebrate the veterans that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country so we can have days like this," Sumter City Councilman Calvin Hastie says about the day he has been planning.

"Oftentimes we don’t celebrate our military like we should," Hastie tells me.

Hastie is trying to change that, along with event co-organizer Jim Felder.

"Sumter’s a real military town," Felder explains.

Together with the South Sumter Neighborhood Beautification Association, Felder and Hastie are hosting the annual fish fry for all types of military supporters from veterans to active members at Shaw Air Force Base to civilians.

"It’s a good time for base and city to get together and commemorate the lives of those who gave their lives during the war," Felder shares.