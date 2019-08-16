SUMTER, S.C. — The census comes around once every decade, and with 2020 around the corner, people across the country are preparing to make sure every person is counted.

Officials in Sumter are joining the wave of cities creating Complete Count Committees, which are local groups that work to promote the census and make sure an accurate population count is achieved.

"For South Carolina, for every person counted, the state and local communities get around $1,499 per person. That obviously means that if they're not counted we lose about $1,499 per person, per year," Jason Stoddard, Sumter's census project manager, said.

This is one reason why the city is working to make sure their area gets an accurate count.

"The census happens once a decade, so that's $15,000 over a decade for one person not counted," Stoddard said. "We want to make sure every single person, resident and nonresident gets counted."

The census aims to count the entire population at their homes. This determines a number of things, including how many representatives a state gets in Congress and the amount of federal funding allotted to things like schools, hospitals and roads. It could also attract new businesses to the area.

"If you care about Sumter, you care about the needy, you care about schools, highways, medical facilities, so on and so forth, we want to make sure everyone gets counted," Stoddard said.

You can find out how to help in Sumter by clicking here, or visit 2020Census.gov to find a way to assist in your area.