It’s gonna pay off big for me and my family': Sumter inmates now able to get GED through detention center

Inmates at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center can now obtain their GED at the newly-certified testing site.

SUMTER, S.C. — The administration at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center is working to provide inmates an opportunity to see a better future for themselves, by helping them complete their grade-school education.

The facility is now qualified as a GED testing center.

"It was worth it. I mean, we decided we were not going to give up," said Sumter Adult Education Director Vanessa Smith-Canty.

Along with Jail Administrator Patricia Ray, Canty has been working to make the detention facility a GED testing site.

"Now they can test out here and not have to worry about - when they go out - finding that test site, finding the resources to get right back into it," Ray explained. "At first it sounded easy. But of course, you know with either there's always some roadblocks."

This is the classroom, complete with new computers, mouses and keyboards. This means inmates at the facility can take classes toward their GED and obtain that degree while awaiting trial.

The goal is to reduce the recidivism rates.

"I was tired of not being educated like I'm supposed to be. And I believe, you know, my opportunities will expand if I, if I become more educated," an inmate told me. "It’s gonna pay off big for me and my family."

Canty says those opportunities are endless.

"Higher wages, they can support their families, they can have better job opportunities," she said. "We want to help them have a better life impact society. Because that's what it's all about, everything that we do, we're supposed to be trying to make someone have a better life."

The GED testing program is open to all 300+ inmates. Currently, 22 are enrolled in the program.

"As a part of the application, of course, you had to have the right technology," Canty explained. "Because the specification were very specific about what we needed. We couldn't just use anything. We have to have the right mouse, the mouse pads the right table..."