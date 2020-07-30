Sumter plasma drive held to help those sick with COVID-19

Plasma is collected from those who have recovered from COVID-19 to potentially help those who are sick with the virus.

SUMTER, S.C. — People in Sumter Thursday had the opportunity to donate their potentially life-saving plasma, a move that could help those sick with the coronavirus to heal.

Dr. Edwin Hayes, an infectious disease specialist with Prisma Health, has been studying different treatments for the virus and shared more on the potential benefits of plasma.

"We don't have a clear cure that automatically stops the symptoms of COVID-19 at this time. What we do have are multiple medications that we're investigating that we think may help to make the symptoms less severe," Dr. Hayes said. "One of those things is convalescent plasma."

Plasma is collected from patients who have recovered from the virus and given to those who are sick to try to help.

"For the time being, this is one of the best options that we have for treating patients who are actively ill," Dr. Hayes said, "but the only way we can do that right now, the major way that we are able to get this product, is from people coming forward to donate."