Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas

Sumter resident Tom Lawrence started Cycles for Christmas 25 years ago. He collects bike donations and works with volunteers in the community to repair them.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season.

"I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."

He works to fix up as many bikes as he can to give away to children in Sumter School District during a Christmas event.

"That’s really my favorite part," Lawrence told me. "It’s the smiles on the kids faces and the stories of, you know, 'this is my first bike."

Lawrence says when he started the event with the Evening Optimist Club, it was "very small."

"Just a few bikes," he remembered. "I went to the local bike shop and said ‘Will you sell me some parts?"

When it's time for the actual event, organizers get breakfast from Chick-fil-a and Bojangles, and Kiwanis Club members cook up pancakes for the attendees. Kids that might be too young to receive a bike are gifted teddy bears.

Families are invited to enjoy food and pick out their very own bike, which are donated by the community. People can drop off used and broken bikes at the Sumter Fire Departments.

Firefighter Kirkland Hanks says he sees about two to three bikes donated each week on average.

"I think it’s a great cause just for kids that don’t have a lot of things to get for Christmas," Kirkland said. "And they get a bicycle, so that’s at least one present."

It's a present they can get by applying through the Sumter School District. Lawrence encourages families to speak with their school's guidance counselor to get help filling out an application.

"Whatever applications I get, normally the Lord provides," Lawrence shared. "When you get filled up with the Holy Spirit then you want to give back. You know, Jesus calls me to give back so that’s where I’m at you know? It’s my mission."

The project is one that residents can help with, either by volunteering to repair bikes or through donations.

"It takes a lot to refurbish all these bikes," Lawrence shared. "A lot of resources the day of the event as well between the bears and the food and things like that."

As the program has grown, Lawrence says he's received donations and help through community partners including Bike Liquidation Warehouse - Greenville, the local t Sumter Walmart and People's Choice Storage.

Any financial donations can be sent to:

Cycles for Christmas

P.O. Box 2883

Sumter, SC 29150

