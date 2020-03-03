SUMTER, S.C. — City and county officials in Sumter are coming together to put a stop to litter in the community.

It's an issue that has been a frustration for locals like Richard Turner who said people have formed a habit of tossing trash at the corner of Neal Street and S. Guignard Drive, just outside his neighborhood.

Litter on Neal Street in Sumter.

Kayland Hagwood

"What they're doing, they're throwing trash and what not, like that, and there is no cause for that and so it just, it just looks ridiculous," Turner said.

For years, City Councilman Steve Corley said community leaders have been coming together to push for positive change.

To help, the city has facilitated clean-up days with various neighborhoods and community groups.

RELATED: Sumter's 2040 plan gives outlook at future of community

Now, officials are hoping to hire two new litter control officers to investigate the complaints and promote clean-up efforts county-wide.

"It's finally in the budget," Corley said. "Right now, the position is open. I think we have three or four people that have applied."

Currently, if someone has a litter concern in the city, they would need to reach out to the city's code's department to have the issue addressed.

Officials are hoping that the new positions will help streamline the process by having a person specifically appointed to respond to those requests and help enforce them.

RELATED: $15M proposed for Sumter Opera House in Governor McMaster's budget

RELATED: ‘Seven Swans’ sculpture unveiled at Swan Lake Iris Gardens

"I think we'll have a cleaner city. We'll have a safer city. We'll have a more attractive, inviting city," Corley said.

It's a future people like Turner are hopeful for. He also noted the need for locals to offer a helping hand to make a difference.

"That's good, if they would implement it and really enforce it," Turner said. "It's an eye sore. Everybody sees it, but then again, everybody got to pitch in and do their part."

To apply for the city's litter control officer position visit the city's website.