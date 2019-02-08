SUMTER, S.C. — People filled Sumter-area stores in search of tax-free deals on Friday.

Both large and small businesses joined-in on the holiday sales with local mom-and-pop shops offering special deals to attract customers.

At Silver Paper on Bultman Drive, Kristi Bohnen, the store's owner, says they've been pushing to make sure everything is ready for the weekend rush.

"We've been busting it trying to get everything out and organized," Bohnen said, "but, other than that, it's not really a whole lot of preparation for the tax-free weekend. It's just kind of a bonus for our customers to be able to make purchases and then not pay the tax on it."

Customers like Katie D'errico, who was a first-time shopper in the store on Friday.

"That's a double plus," D'errico said, of the holiday deals, "I'm excited to be here today and see what all they have so that way I can support local."

Shops across The Midlands are joining in on tax-free weekend. Click here to find out what deals you can find.