SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Teachers across Sumter County are getting free items gifted to them for the school year.

This comes as part of one area-teachers effort to bring a little joy to educators across the district.

"I said, I wanted to do something positive that I can look forward to, you know, for going back to school," Tracy Timmons said.

So, Timmons started a Facebook page called Adopt a Teacher Sumter SC, where educators could post a list of classroom needs and people from the community could assist.

"I invited all my teacher friends... and I sent it off to some churches that I knew and it just grew," Timmons said.

In just weeks of the groups creation, hundreds of members poured in. With each list posted, churches, businesses, and individuals began offering help to those in need.

Addison Risinger, Zanne Morris, and Loretta Bernhardt are three Sumter teachers helping to run the page.

"It's like Christmas in July," Morris said. "Our district has been under so much scrutiny lately, and, you know, the state's coming in with financial problems and we've had one thing after another..., so, it just feels amazing to know that the community is behind you."

