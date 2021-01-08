Sumter United Ministries in need of volunteers as eviction moratorium ends

Leaders say they've seen fewer people than initially expected throughout the pandemic, but stand ready to serve if and when they get the call.

SUMTER, S.C. — As federal pandemic programs come to a halt, community service organizations like Sumter United Ministries are gearing up to help those in need.

Mark Champagne is the executive director of the organization which offers food, shelter, and medical services to area residents.

"We’re prepared to see people," Champagne said. "We’ll continue to do what we’ve really always done. When people come in the door, we’ll take a look at what’s happened.”

Throughout the pandemic, Champagne said things have been fairly slow at the ministry with fewer people seeking help, but with the eviction moratorium now over, he believes the need could rise.

“I assume it’s going to increase a little bit. We have been seeing some people... that did have eviction notices," Champagne said. "...I think the stimulus money did help a lot initially to prevent some of that from happening, but we’ll see what happens once this changes going into this week."

For now, he says they're looking for new volunteers to help meet t he need after many who are older and more vulnerable took time away as a precaution.

"United Ministries does not have the staff to handle a lot of people coming in," Champagne said, "and like I said, it’s been a little slower. We really need some of our volunteers to start coming back or new volunteers to be trained how to do the interviews and things because volunteers do most of the work at our ministry.”