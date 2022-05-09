Sumter veterans celebrate Labor Day with VFW

Post 3034 said this was all about fostering relations between veterans.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a celebration for veterans on Labor Day in Sumter. Post 3034 said this was all about fostering relations between veterans.

“A lot of it is getting our fellow veterans together to share their stories. To have a family if you will together," they said.

One veteran said this about celebrating the workforce.

“Labor day is a day to celebrate the fact that people have jobs, we are employed," Bill Hartly said.

Hartly joined the labor force back in 1946.

“Yes, I’m considered a veteran of World War Two," he said.

He said at 93 he still has a duty to serve the US economy.

“That’s the reason I work with toys for tots, and some other programs. And that’s a reason I’m a member of the VFW, American legion, marine corps league, sons of the American revolution and a few other things," Billy said.