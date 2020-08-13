Sumter YMCA offering space for virtual learners while parents are away

The 'Y Virtual Learning Academy' will offer Wi-Fi access for students to join their virtual classrooms, staff support and activities afterward.

SUMTER, S.C. — As a virtual start to the school year nears in Sumter County, the area's YMCA is hoping to help parents who need a place for their students to learn.

It's called the 'Y Virtual Learning Academy,' and will offer Wi-Fi access for kindergarten through eighth graders to be able to log into their virtual classrooms and complete their daily school work with support from YMCA staff.

"We will have the chairs and tables six-feet-apart to ensure social distancing," Lisa Horace with the YMCA said, "and sanitizing everything as they move from place to place."

Students will also have their temperatures checked and masks will be required.

After completing online instruction, they will have games and other activities to enjoy.

"We see the needs of the families needing to go back to work and it's so hard to find child care at this time, so we are offering this just to help out and ease some of the strain that is on the parents right now," Horace said.

The weekly fee for the camp starts at $125, but financial assistance is available for those in need. There's also a $25 discount for siblings.

Families can register at the Sumter YMCA located at 510 Miller Road, Sumter, SC.