1 inmate, 12 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Sumter jail

SUMTER, S.C. — One inmate and 12 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Sumter County Detention Center since the pandemic began.

According to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis, all of those people are now well, and no active cases remain.

When new inmates arrive, he says they’re checked for symptoms and quarantined for two weeks before being housed with the general population.

“If they’re positive, in this case we had only one who has been positive during this period, they’re quarantined and regularly checked by our medical staff,” Dennis said.

All inmates and staff also have masks and are required to wear them, according to Dennis.

Additionally, he said they sanitize their facility regularly and visitation has been put on hold for now.

“Of course, we’re going to always be cautious to this deadly disease and try to keep our inmates as well as our personnel safe,” Dennis said.