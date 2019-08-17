SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three people, including one child, were shot in the Cherryvale area of Sumter County Friday night.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says two adults and one child were shot during an apparent home invasion in the 4400 block of Broad Street in the Cherryvale area. The incident happened around 8 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital, and one of the adults is in critical condition, according to Dennis.

Deputies say there are possibly two suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

