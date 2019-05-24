SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter's Iris Festival is one of the oldest and most popular events in South Carolina attracting thousands each year for vendors, live performances and family-friendly activities.

This year, featured artist Michael Duffy will take the stage as part of a list of attractions that include a parade, a car show, professional fishing demonstrations and activities for children.

To accommodate the crowd, event organizers are offering multiple parking locations.

The main parking area is located across from the Heath Pavilion on Garden Street.

Additional parking is available at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty Street. Shuttle buses will run Saturday and Sunday from the Civic Center to Swan Lake and also around the festival.

A full schedule of events can be found here.