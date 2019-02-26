SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District Board of Trustees has selected three finalist in their search for the district's next superintendent.

The three finalists are:

Cynthia Ambrose, Deputy Superintendent for Learning Services Charleston County School District, Charleston, SC

Ronald K. Hargrave, Ed.D, Superintendent Scotland County Schools, Laurinburg, NC

Penelope E. Martin-Knox, Ed.D, Chief Of School Climate And Safety Baltimore County Public Schools, Towson, MD

The district has posted links to each person's resume on their website.

A "meet the candidate" drop-in will be held for each finalist so employees and parents can discuss issues with the candidate. The drop-ins will be held on February 28, March 1, and March 4. The locations of the events have not been decided, but the board says they plan to name them as soon as possible.

Dr. Debra Hamm has served as Interim Superintendent since August of 2017. The previous superintendent, Frank Baker, announced his retirement in July of 2017. Baker had three years remaining on his contract. The board agreed to a deal for his departure after concerns of the district over spending $6.2 million in the fiscal 2016 year.

