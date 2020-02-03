SUMTER, S.C. — Four students at Central Carolina Technical College will soon work alongside NASA experts after being selected from applicants from colleges across the country.

Allan Turner, Solonda Wesley, Peter Lavergne and Grayson Bailey were chosen to attend the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) program this spring, after a lengthy application process and additional courses in science and technology.

Allan Turner

Kayland Hagwood

"Pretty surreal for me," Turner said. "I remember as a kid I always wanted to be an astronaut. I have no clue why, but I always thought it was super cool."

Turner is a sophomore studying computer technology. He participated last fall and, after excelling, was asked to return to assist other students through the program.

"I thought it was like a dream come true," Turner said.

Participants get hands-on experience with robotics, programming, coding and business concepts.

It's a unique opportunity for students in Sumter, Renee Patchin, with the college, said.

"Coming from a rural community, this opportunity doesn't happen often, so I was very excited for them just to gain the exposure to NASA," Patchin said.

Turner has dreams of working with major companies like Boeing and says he's excited for the opportunity to further his education with NASA.