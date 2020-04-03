SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother is building a new home with the help of volunteers from colleges across the nation through Habitat for Humanity.

"Never even thought that I would be here, a homeowner. It's amazing," Crystal Reed said.

She applied last year hoping to move away from a mobile home and into a house to share with her two-year-old son Zechariah.

"I'm very young. (The) only one of my mother's kids to actually be a homeowner and that's a lot. It's a step forward for this family," Reed said.

Habitat for Humanity offers affordable homes to people in need with the help of volunteers.

On Wednesday, students from Boston College offered a helping hand as a spring-break alternative.

"I can't imagine spending my spring break doing something else," Erin Hamlin said. "It's just something that I've really fallen in love with."

"Meeting her definitely makes it a lot more meaningful," Eddie Sanchez, another volunteer, said.

It's help Reed says she and her son will always be grateful for.

"Mommy helped build our home, yep, and these lovely volunteers," Reed said.

If you're in need of a home or would like to volunteer, visit Habitat for Humanity's website.