Airman killed in Sumter County accident identified

The coroner described the incident as a single-vehicle crash.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Senior Airman from Dalzell who died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

According to Coroner Robbie Baker, the accident happened around 2 a.m. in the 2100 block of Thomas Sumter Highway at the northern city limits of Sumter. In the crash, 25-year-old senior Airman Devin McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.