Airman killed in Sumter County accident identified

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Senior Airman from Dalzell who died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.
According to Coroner Robbie Baker, the accident happened around 2 a.m. in the 2100 block of Thomas Sumter Highway at the northern city limits of Sumter. In the crash, 25-year-old senior Airman Devin McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is now scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The South Carolina Highway Patrol, alongside the coroner's office, is investigating the crash and working to determine how it occurred.