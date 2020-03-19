SUMTER, S.C. — The American Legion Farmers Market is expected to continue to operate on schedule during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 19, 2020, market leaders say they’re adjusting operations to a drive-through set-up and will also accept online orders on their Facebook page.

"We have some cones out here so we have a drive-up and pre-order system right now," Peter St. Onge, the legion's county commander, said.

The market will have home staples like veggies, meats, milk, butter and ice cream from local vendors.

"These local farmers do depend on the local community shopping with them," St. Onge said. "So, if (the community's) not buying, you know, (farmers are) having an impact. The best way to get local products is to come straight to the farmers. They're here all year-round, every Friday."

The market, located at 2 S. Artillery Drive, is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Friday at the American Legion fairgrounds in Sumter.